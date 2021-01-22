Suspense continues over AP Panchayat elections amid ambiguity in govt's petition in Supreme Court

The petition filed by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the Supreme Court seeking suspension of the conduct of Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh has took a new turn and become ambiguous. As there was no time for an emergency hearing on Friday as court time expired. Meanwhile, news is coming in that the Supreme Court has directed the YSRCP government to rectify the entire petition filed by the government which is riddled with errors. YCP lawyers said that while the petition was withdrawn in this context, the registry petition could filed again today.

With this, the AP government is coming up with another idea. The Jagan government plans to file a House Motion in the Supreme Court in the wake of the release of the notification for the conduct of local body elections on Saturday. Meanwhile, the AP government has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court seeking stay of the High Court's order to hold local elections. The government mentioned in the petition that it was seeking an urgent inquiry. However, with the end of court time today, the AP government is in a quandary.

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh has stepped up his aggression in the wake of the embarrassing situation for the Jagan government in the Supreme Court and ready to issue election notification at 10 a.m on Saturday. A media conference is also scheduled for Saturday morning. At a time when Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is adamant about holding elections under any circumstances, it has been interesting that what step the government will take next.