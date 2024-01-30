Suspense continues over disqualification of YSRCP rebel MLAs, speaker likely to take a decision

The suspense over the potential disqualification of YSRCP MLAs continues as Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is expected to make a decision today. Yesterday, the Speaker conducted an inquiry on the disqualification petition of 8 MLAs, with five MLAs attending a personal hearing. The Speaker askysrved them to explain why no action should be taken under the Anti-Defection Act. Their request for four weeks to provide an explanation was rejected by the Speaker, who reminded them that they had already been given three extensions.

TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh, who had complained to the Speaker, also attended the hearing. However, MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, Undavalli Sridevi, and MLC C. Ramachandraiah, who defected to the Telugu Desam Party, faced a setback in the High Court. The court refused to stay the investigation of the Speaker and the Chairman of the Council regarding the disqualification petitions filed against them.

The court also rejected their request for an interim order to provide them with four weeks to explain the notices from the Speaker and Chairman. The case has been adjourned to February 26, and all parties involved have been ordered to file counters with full details.