Suspicious death of Russian triggers panic

Puttaparthi: The mysterious death of a foreign national in Puttaparthi has caused a stir in the locality. The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Davidovich from Belarus, East Europe (part of Russia’s neighboring region), was residing on the 5th floor of Priyanka Guest House at Puttaparthi.

According to reports, Davidovich fell from his apartment and died on the spot. Local residents alerted the police, who arrived promptly, recovered the body, and have registered a case to investigate the cause of death. The deceased had entered India on a tourist visa about three months ago. Speculation is rife about whether this was an accident, a suicide, or if foul play was involved. Police are conducting a thorough probe from all angles, including the possibility of homicide or accidental fall.

The incident has caused fear and anxiety among the apartment residents. However, police officials have stated that the deceased was reportedly suffering from mental health issues. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the death.