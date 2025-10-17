Live
Sustainable economic progress with GST reforms
A rally of small passenger and goods vehicles was held as part of the Super GST-Super Savings awareness campaign
Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha said that the GST 2.0 reforms would drive sustainable economic progress and pave the way for achieving Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat. With these reforms, 99 per cent of goods and services across the country have become either tax-free or come under the GST slabs of zero, five, or eighteen per cent.
As part of the Super GST-Super Savings awareness campaign, the district administration, in association with the Krishna District Lorry Owners Association and under the aegis of the Transport Department, organised a rally of small passenger and goods vehicles on Thursday. The rally was flagged off by collector Dr Lakshmisha, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, GST Joint Commissioner S Prashanth Kumar, and Joint Transport Commissioner A Mohan at the Collectorate here. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the GST 2.0 reforms would provide a major boost to the transport and hospitality sectors.
He stated that with the Super GST initiative, people of Andhra Pradesh are expected to save around Rs 8,000 crore annually, while residents of NTR District are expected to benefit by Rs 300 crore. Each family could save between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 per month through these reforms, he added. Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association representative YV Eswara Rao, RTOs R Praveen and K Venkateswara Rao, Motor Vehicle Inspectors Y Nageswara Rao, V Padmakar, and Ali, AMVI G Priyadarshini, GST Assistant Commissioner Babu Naik, and representatives of various transport associations participated in the programme.