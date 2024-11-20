SV University to ramp up sports infra

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) is poised for a significant boost in its sports infrastructure, following a high-level discussion involving university Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupati Naidu and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu on Tuesday. The meeting focused on enhancing sports amenities and proposing new facilities.

As part of the initiative, the university has submitted detailed proposals to the Centre’s ‘Khelo India’ scheme, aimed at securing funding for new sports facilities.

During the discussion, Ravi Naidu assured the university of his support in realising these goals. He stated that he would collaborate with Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu to secure the necessary funds.

Ravi Naidu also proposed the development of accommodation facilities at the university for State and national-level athletes visiting Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex. He suggested modernising university sports and residential facilities using SAAP funding to benefit both athletes and the university community. Both parties agreed to formalise these commitments with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the near future.

In recognition of the successful ‘Yuvatarang-24’ cultural festival, the State government has entrusted SVU with hosting future State-level cultural events. SAAP and government officials commended the university for its meticulous planning and execution of the event, which showcased vibrant performances and youth participation.

The meeting was attended by Prof Uka Ramesh, cultural coordinator Dr Pattipati Vivek, NSS coordinator Pakanati Harikrishna, university engineer Tandava Krishna, student leaders Rammohan and RK Naidu among others.