SVIMS resumes 'Pink bus' cancer screening drive

The Pink bus cancer screening initiative of SVIMS was resumed after a gap of nearly 10 months. It could not be held as per the plans due to the prevailing Covid situation. So far, more than 7,500 women were screened through 71 camps in which screening tests for oral, breast and cervix cancers are held free of cost.



SVIMS started the cancer screening camps for women through a specially designed Pink bus with advanced screening facilities inside in December 2018. The state-of-the-art vehicle goes to the remote areas and villages as well in its bid to screen the women for cancers free of cost in the early stages of the disease.

Though the screening camps went on well on a regular basis, it could not be continued during the pandemic period during March to December 2020. After organising some camps in the first quarter of 2021, the Covid second wave again forced the SVIMS authorities to stop the initiative. SVIMS director-cum-vice-chancellor Dr B Vengamma told The Hans India that now they have been getting requests from various sections to conduct camps again.

Accordingly, the first camp after March 2021 was held in Puttur for the women police staff and their female family members on Tuesday. They want to conduct more camps elsewhere in the district as several requests are pending. She made it clear that it will go on a regular basis if there is no fresh surge in Covid cases in the coming days.

She said that so far, 7,522 women were screened for cancer in 70 free camps, while in the 71st camp 101 women were screened for oral cavities, mammogram, pap smear and ultrasound tests have been conducted on the first day, while it will be continued on Wednesday too.

Dr Vengamma appealed that all women above 40 years of age should come forward for screening as it will help detect the cancer in early stages and can save lives. If women take care of their health they can also protect the health of their families. She said if cancer is diagnosed in any patients, they will be treated free of cost at SVIMS under schemes like Aarogyasri, EHS and Pranadanam.

Meanwhile, Puttur DSP Dr D Yaswanth said that the camp was organised on the advice of Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar for the benefit of women police staff. He thanked SVIMS director Dr Vengamma and other doctors for taking part in the camp.