SVIMS starts Evening Pay Clinic in Cardiology
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is launching an ‘Evening Pay Clinic’ in its Cardiology Department to cater to the growing number of patients.
Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is launching an ‘Evening Pay Clinic’ in its Cardiology Department to cater to the growing number of patients. The new service will be operational from January 1, 2025, in Room No 17 of Sri Padmavathi OPD Block at SVIMS. The clinic will function daily from 4.00 pm, under the supervision of senior cardiology specialist, Prof Dr V Vanajakshamma.
The initiative aims to provide better access to cardiology consultations for patients who require specialised care during the evening hours. This additional clinic is expected to ease the burden on the department and enhance patient convenience. Patients seeking advanced cardiac care can now avail themselves of expert services in this evening clinic, ensuring that SVIMS continues to serve as a premier healthcare institution in the region.