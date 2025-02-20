Live
- Telangana Assembly Special Sessions from March 1, Focus on SC Categorization and BC Reservations
- CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K
- KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
- Appoint Dalit MLA as Leader of Opposition: Maliwal to Kejriwal
- German delegation praises natural farming practices
- Gopi T, Ashwini return to New Delhi Marathon
- 1 km boating facility in Kadiyapulanka on cards
- Pay attention to law and order: Sisodia asks BJP
- Former CM KCR to Hold Meeting with BRS Leaders Today
- CM Revanth Reddy to Review Commercial Taxes Department Today
Just In
SVIMS, SV Aravind Eye Hospital sign MoU for mutual cooperation
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SV Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirupati, for mutual cooperation in medical services and education on Wednesday.
Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SV Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirupati, for mutual cooperation in medical services and education on Wednesday.
The MoU signing programme was held at SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar’s chambers, which was attended by Principal of Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women Dr Usha Kalawat, Ophthalmology Department Head Dr Prabhanjan Kumar, SV Aravind Eye Hospital GM K Keshav Kumar and Patient Care Manager J Damian Jack.
The agreement aims to facilitate emergency treatment services and laboratory testing for SV Aravind Eye Hospital patients at SVIMS. Additionally, MBBS and MS Ophthalmology students from SVIMS will receive specialised training at SV Aravind Eye Hospital. This collaboration is expected to enhance medical education and patient care through shared expertise and resources. This MoU will be in effect for three years, ensuring long-term cooperation between the two institutions.