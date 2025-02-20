SVIMS, SV Aravind Eye Hospital sign MoU for mutual cooperation

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SV Aravind Eye Hospital, Tirupati, for mutual cooperation in medical services and education on Wednesday.

The MoU signing programme was held at SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar’s chambers, which was attended by Principal of Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women Dr Usha Kalawat, Ophthalmology Department Head Dr Prabhanjan Kumar, SV Aravind Eye Hospital GM K Keshav Kumar and Patient Care Manager J Damian Jack.

The agreement aims to facilitate emergency treatment services and laboratory testing for SV Aravind Eye Hospital patients at SVIMS. Additionally, MBBS and MS Ophthalmology students from SVIMS will receive specialised training at SV Aravind Eye Hospital. This collaboration is expected to enhance medical education and patient care through shared expertise and resources. This MoU will be in effect for three years, ensuring long-term cooperation between the two institutions.