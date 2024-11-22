SVU embarks on promoting drone, space technologies

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has taken a significant step towards positioning AP as the ‘Drone Capital of India’. In a bid to excel in drone and space technologies, the University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with multiple industry leaders under the ‘Drones and Space Technologies Consortium’ on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, along with representatives of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) took part in the programme. The consortium includes prominent firms such as RFLY Innovations Pvt Ltd, Earthnow Pvt Ltd, Aerohub Pvt Ltd, Aurantius Tech Services Pvt Ltd and Tech Services Pvt Ltd. Signatories to the MoU include Ritesh Kumar Singh (General Manager, Earthnow Pvt Ltd), Barahalikar Nursing Rao (Founder & CEO, Aerohub Pvt Ltd), Pranavkumar Chitte (Director, Aurantius) and Srinivas Prasad Kunduru (Director, Tech Services Pvt Ltd).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Appa Rao highlighted the transformative potential of this collaboration in fostering industry-academic synergy. “This partnership is a pivotal step in driving research, innovation, training and skill development, benefiting students and researchers”, he said.

Prof Bhupathi Naidu emphasised that this initiative aligns with the state’s progressive drone policy. “This MoU lays the foundation for turning Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for drone manufacturing, research and training,” he noted, adding that it will further strengthen SVU’s research endeavours.