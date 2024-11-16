SVU felicitates best teachers

  • Menu
Tirupati: SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu felicitated the State best teacher awardees from the University – Prof M Rajasekhar of the department of Zoology and Prof K Suchairtha of the department of Home Science - on Friday.

They both have received the awards recently from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh at Vijayawada.

