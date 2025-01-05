SVU V-C dismisses allegations on scrap sales as baseless

Tirupati: SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao dismissed recent allegations relating to scrap sales as baseless. Speaking to the media at his chambers along with members of the Scrap Disposal Committee on Saturday, he clarified the transparent process undertaken to dispose of obsolete materials accumulated over the past decade.

The materials included scrap iron, broken wooden items, plastic and unused paper stored in conference halls and sheds meant for aquatic breeding. Following the guidelines adopted by TTD and the Tirupati Municipal Corporation, tenders were invited from 12 companies across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Of these, five companies submitted quotations, which were evaluated by a committee consisting of 19 members, including the V-C as Chairman, the Registrar as Convener and principals and faculty members of five university colleges.

Prof Appa Rao explained that the committee decided to sell the scrap items, excluding wooden materials, on a per-kilogram basis. Balaji Traders submitted the highest bid of Rs 8,10,000 for the iron, plastic and paper. The items were loaded onto 17 trucks, weighed at a certified weighbridge in the presence of committee members and recorded. The total revenue generated amounted to Rs 12,47,233, exceeding the initial tender estimate by over Rs 4,00,000.

The Vice-Chancellor added that leftover scrap, including wooden items, will be disposed of in separate tenders, further increasing university revenue. Criticising baseless allegations by certain individuals, Prof Appa Rao urged detractors not to tarnish the university’s reputation.

Registrar Prof M Bhupati Naidu, University Engineer Tandava Krishna, Principals Prof KT Ramakrishna Reddy, Prof K Sudha Rani and others were present.