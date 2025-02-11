  • Menu
SVU V-C, Registrar console injured student in hostel

  • Spl committee formed to thoroughly probe into the incident of attack on a Library Science student reportedly by an outsider
  • A complaint has also been lodged with Tirupati District SP

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) officials visited H-Block following an attack on a Library Science student by an outsider at midnight on Saturday.

The officials launched a full-fledged inquiry and formed a committee comprising the Arts College Principal, Chief Warden and CDC Dean to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Apart from the attack, complaints have surfaced regarding outsiders, including former students and student leaders, allegedly intimidating students with the involvement of the block in-charge, steward and watchmen. The university authorities, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupati Naidu, confirmed that a special committee has been constituted and a formal complaint has been lodged with the district SP.

The officials warned that strict action would be taken against any outsiders illegally staying in hostel blocks and against those facilitating their presence. They assured that police cases would be registered against them.

During their visit, the officials inspected H-Block and its mess, offering counselling to staff and students. The initiative saw participation from Arts College Vice-Principal Prof Bhaskar Reddy, Deputy Warden Prof Narayana and others.

