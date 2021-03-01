Swachh Nellore possible with people's cooperation: Civic chief

Nellore: Civic officials conducted a rally in the city on Sunday creating awareness on Shramadan. Civic Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar formally launched the rally as part of Swachh Survekshan Suraksha Abhiyan from VR College Centre to Madras Bus stand centre and said Swachh Nellore was possible only when people are aware of proper sanitation measures.



He also said they were explaining services being rendered by the civic body and seek their involvement in the city development. He said the officials were striving hard to bag the awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021, Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge and garbage-free city. He hoped the civic body would achieve a better award compared to the 186th rank bagged last year due to efforts made by the civic staff.

Dinesh said perfect waste management was possible only when people segregate the wet and dry wastes and they can be converted as organic compost through the recycling. They had opened Facebook, Twitter accounts and also made toll-free number and Swatchatha apps available for the city population and the staff members are taking measures to resolve the issues on the same day itself, he said.

Dinesh Kumar said they were planning to honour the hardworking sanitation staff members with awards recognising their valuable services. He appealed to the city population to support the civic body to make the city a model one in waste management and sanitation. The Commissioner felicitated some sanitation workers who excelled in their duties. Joint Collector M N Harendira Prasad, Health Officer Dr Venkataramana and others were present.