‘Swarna Andhra -Swachh Andhra’ held

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar participated in the ‘Swarna Andhra -Swachh Andhra’ programme held at Kakani Y Junction here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he sought the cooperation of the public to ban single-use plastic, emphasising its dangers to health and the necessity to address the issue.

He said that plastic pollution can contaminate groundwater and recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu support the ban on single-use plastics. GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu highlighted the urgency of tackling single-use plastic and announced that the GMC has developed an action plan to enforce a ban on its use starting April 1. APIDC Chairman Degala Prabhakar, joint collector A. Bhargav Teja, MLA Naseer Ahmed, and Deputy Mayor Shakila were present.