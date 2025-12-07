Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna district collector DK Balaji participated in the Swarnandhra Swachh Andhra programme held on the Collectorate premises on Saturday, where officials and employees from various departments took part. The programme began with the collector administering the Swachh Andhra pledge to all attendees.

The collector set an example by cycling from his camp office to the Collectorate along with staff, inspiring many. Addressing the gathering, the collector said that increasing use of motor vehicles and machinery was causing rising levels of pollution, adversely affecting the environment. He emphasised the need for collective efforts toward environmental protection.

He urged the public to follow the same practice at least once a week, stressing that cycling not only reduces pollution but also promotes better health. Maintaining clean surroundings, he added, is essential for a healthy community. DR0 Chandrasekhar Rao, DEO PVJ Rama Rao, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh, BC Corporation ED Rajendra, District Agriculture Officer N Padmavathi, Information & Public Relations DD Venkateswara Prasad, Municipal Assistant Commissioner Gopal Rao, Tourism Officer Rama Laxman, DLPO Razaulla, STO Nirmala, Postmaster Chennakesava Rao, and several Collectorate and municipal staff participated in the programme.