Swift action needed to prevent road accidents: JC Vishnu Charan
Nandyal: To reduce road accidents in Nandyal district, Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan has urged officials to take immediate action. Chairing the District Road Safety Coordination Committee meeting on Thursday, he emphasized the urgency of key safety measures.
Officials present included Nandyal ASP Mand Javari Alphons, R&B SE Sridhar Reddy, Atmakur DSP Ram Anjaneyulu, Allagadda DSP Pramod, and NH authorities. Despite earlier instructions, signboards at National Highway entry and exit points remain uninstalled. The Municipal Commissioner was directed to address this urgently. The R&B Department was told to install speed breakers and fix potholes, while street lighting and barricades were mandated at accident-prone zones like Chabolu (NH-40) and near Shantiram Hospital. NH officials were instructed to place C-curve blocks to prevent wrong-side driving, particularly near Ahobilam Bypass, Chinnakandakur Road, and Maddurmetta.
Speed breakers on Kulluru Road must be placed on both sides. Allagadda DSP requested designated parking for RTC buses near Alpha College. Of the 23 black spots identified, 12 are still pending rectification.
In Dhone mandal, railings are missing on Ungaralagundla Road, prompting orders for urgent installation. Vishnu Charan also pushed for coordination with iRAD for swift hospitalization of accident victims and CCTV installation along NH-40. Further instructions included fixing blocked parking at Vandemart, improving power supply from Nune Palle Junction to Ayyalur Mitta, and regulating dustbin placement. Signboards indicating truck entry timings and speed breakers at Tardur and Nagalooti were also recommended.