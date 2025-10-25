Swift justice urged in SC/ST atrocity cases

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad has directed officials to ensure speedy justice, rehabilitation, and protection for victims in SC/ST atrocity cases.

He emphasized the need for strict implementation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and effective coordination among departments.

The Collector chaired the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Collectorate Conference Hall, held under the aegis of the Social Welfare Department.

District SP S Satish Kumar and senior officials participated.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the progress of cases, including FIR registration, investigation, filing of charge sheets, and pending cases in courts.

The Collector instructed officials to conduct awareness programmes on civil rights and the provisions of the SC/ST Act, while ensuring timely disbursement of compensation to all eligible victims.

He also directed that Civil Rights Day be observed on the 30th of every month in at least one village per mandal.

SP Satish Kumar urged the police to register FIRs promptly and complete investigations within the stipulated time.

He also asked Revenue officials to issue caste verification certificates without delay to support victims’ claims.