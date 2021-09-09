Swollen Godavari submerges several villages, towns in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The water level is rising in River Godavari due to heavy inflows from its catchment areas of Maharashtra and Telangana

The water level in the river was at 7.10 ft on Wednesday evening with a discharge of 4.76 lakh cusecs into the sea. About 53,063 lakh cusecs of water is released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) and all the 175 gates of Dowleswaram, Madduru, Ryali and Vijjeswaram were lifted to a height of one metre.

Officials said that once water level touched 11.75 ft at the barrage, all gates would be opened completely to discharge about 10 lakh cusecs of water and the first warning would be issued.

The floodwater is flowing at high speed through the confluence of River Sabari and Godavari at Kunvaram mandal of Chituru Agency. In view of the rising water level, people at Kunavaram, VR Puram, Kunavaram and other areas in Chinturu evacuated their houses and moved to safer places like Bhadrachalam in Telangana State.

According to officials, the water level is rising steadily in River Godavari. It crossed 32 metres at Polavaram cofferdam by Wednesday morning and it is likely to reach 35 to 40 metres by evening.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters inundated 21 villages in Devipatnam mandal of Rampa Agency in East Godavari district and the victims moved to the R&R colonies and hillock areas in the agency. As many as 32 villages in Veleruapdu mandal and 19 villages in Polavaram mandal in West Godavari district were marooned in the floodwater.

The tribal people who evacuated Devipatnam mandal to safer areas are facing problem with lack of minimum facilities. Their huts and dwellings are completely submerged in water and a few of them washed away. They are all unhappy because they don't know where their belongings have been swept away.

Road transportation to Devipatnam mandal, some areas in Chinturu agency in East Godavari district, several villages in Polavaram and Velurupadu mandals in West Godavari district were badly affected from the backwater of Polavaram project. Officials said that villages in Devipatnam mandal were inundated due to construction works at the cofferdam.

According to Irrigation officials, the water level at the barrage was 7.80 feet. They said that the first warning will be issued, if the water level reaches 11.75 feet. The floodwater at Kaleswaram was 12.500 mt, Peruru 13.450 mt, Dummugudem 11.280 mt , Kunavaram 15.800 mt, Kunta 7.210 mt, Polavaram (CWC) 11.130 mt, Old Rail Bridge 14.980 mt.

The floodwater level may rise on Thursday night onwards. Water Resources department officials said that they are closely monitoring the inflows into the river and accordingly releasing water into the sea from the barrage after ensuring water availability for the command area.