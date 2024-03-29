Tackle drinking water problem: Collector

Live
Highlights
Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy took part in a meeting with the Irrigation, Rural Water Supply, Panchayat Raj and public health department officials at the collectorate here on Thursday.
Addressing the meeting, he directed the officials to take steps to overcome drinking water problem in summer. He said water is likely to be released in Nagarjuna Sagar right canal on April 8.
He directed the officials to fill the drinking water tanks and summer storage tanks with the Nagarjuna Sagar water and instructed them to examine the water distribution system.
He stressed on the coordination between CPDCL, irrigation, PR, RWS and Public Health department officials.
