Tadepalli: Maha farmer pedals 800 km to meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Tadepalli : Kakasaheb Laxman Kakde, a farmer from Maharashtra who has been riding bicycle from his native village in Solarur district of Maharashtra, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday. Upon his visit, the Chief Minister enquired about his welfare. Kakde began his journey to Tadepalli on April 17 by cycling 800 kilometre from Solapur district of Maharashtra due to his admiration for the Chief Minister.