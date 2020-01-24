Tadepalli: Training session in disaster management concluded on Friday

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDMA) conducted a two-day training for the district managers of all the 13 districts at the State headquarters at Kunchanapalli village near here which was concluded on Friday.



Executive director of APSDMA A Shyam Prasad elaborated on the precautions that should be taken in case of incidents like lightning, heat waves, floods, cyclonic storm, tsunami, earth quakes and other natural calamities. He said that due to changes taking place in climate and the depletion of the ozone layer, there were many environmental and ecological disasters taking place in many parts of the world. He said that there was a need to increase the forest area and the green cover to protect the environment.

"We have to take certain acts just before the calamities occur, during the occurrence and aftermath," he said. He said that we should be ready to face them and take appropriate measures of rehabilitation if struck by natural calamities."

The loss of life and property could be reduced with the precautions, he added.

Shyam Prasad presented the latest technology like satellite phones, satellite-based mobile data voice terminal and showed them how to use them.

Administrative Officer Seshasri, NCOC in-charge Santhi Swaroop, meteorology specialist MM Ali and other officials were present.