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Tahsildar suspended

  • Created On:  14 March 2026 11:15 AM IST
Tahsildar suspended
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Guntur: District Collector A Thameem Ansariya on Friday issued orders suspending Tadikonda Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector, and two Village Revenue Officers (VROs).

The action followed inquiry into irregularities in a land mutation case, where procedures were reportedly violated and the process was handled improperly.

She ordered the suspension of Tahsildar P Meher Kumar, revenue inspector N Hanumantha Rao, Tadikonda-3 Swarna Gramam VRO T Brahmaiah, and Tadikonda-4 Swarna Gramam VRO G Rambabu.

She warned that strict action will be taken against officials, who fail to follow rules and regulations in official duties.

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GunturTadikonda Tahsildar suspensionland mutation irregularitiesVROs suspendedrevenue department action
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