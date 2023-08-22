Live
Just In
Tail-end areas of projects yet to get water
- Farmers in tail-end areas of Gotta barrage, Narayanapuram anicut have not yet begun kharif paddy cultivation activities as there are no rains or water from projects
- They are struggling to save paddy nurseries which are drying up due to lack of water
Srikakulam: Tail-end fields under ayacut areas of Gotta barrage and Narayanapuram anicut are yet to receive water for cultivation of paddy in the current kharif season. Farmers of the tail-end areas are eagerly looking for water in the wake of long dry spell.
Farmers in tail-end fields of Gotta barrage ayacut situated in several villages in Santhabommali, KotaBommali and Tekkali mandals have not yet started paddy cultivation operations for the kharif there are neither rains nor irrigation water. They say it will be difficult for paddy nurseries if water is not released from Gotta barrage. Farmers are trying to save paddy nurseries by supplying water using diesel engines from nearest irrigation tanks.
Similar situation prevailed in tail-end area areas in several villages under Etcherla mandal covered under the ayacut of Narayanapuram anicut. Normally, kharif paddy transplantation works should be finished by first week of August but even in the third week, they have not yet begun by farmers in view of dry spell and lack water from anicut.