Take acknowledgment, officials urge PGRS complainants

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi directed officials to ensure that all complaints received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) are properly acknowledged and that complainants receive confirmation.

She said that a state-level audit report revealed that around 50% of complainants had not received endorsements for their grievances. She spoke at a PGRS grievance redressal session held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The collector said that most grievances received through PGRS were related to the Revenue and Survey departments, followed by Police, Panchayat Raj, and Municipal departments. During the PGRS session, the Revenue department received 127 complaints, Panchayat Raj 40, Police 30, Agriculture 16, and various other departments 73.

The collector distributed artificial limbs worth Rs 25,000 to four beneficiaries, provided by the District Rehabilitation Centre for Differently-Abled Persons.

A woman from Garikapatnam in Korukonda mandal complained that despite having her husband’s death certificate, the village secretariat staff were denying her a pension. D Vijaya Shiva Keerthi, a differently-abled woman from Rajamahendravaram, said her disability pension was stopped because her brother secured a government job. She requested that she be identified separately in the family mapping process and be granted a pension.

Srinivasa Rao alleged corruption and irregularities in Hukumpeta Gram Panchayat and sought an inquiry.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, DRO T Sitarama Murthy, CPO L Appala Konda, and DRDA PD NVVS Murthy attended the programme.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg instructed officials to ensure the timely and satisfactory resolution of PGRS complaints. A total of 27 grievances were received during the PGRS session held at the Municipal Office on Monday.

Garg stressed that the government prioritises resolving public issues. Residents of VAMBAY Apartments in Aava Road submitted a petition requesting the construction of drainage for Blocks 6, 7, and 8. Another resident, Rella Bindu from Rajendranagar, complained that she was being charged a tax for a tap connection that does not exist in her house.