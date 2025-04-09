Take all measures to avoid water scarcity in city: Commissioner

Tirupati: Take required steps to avoid water scarcity in the city in summer, Corporation Commissioner N Mourya instructed the officials concerned.

Along with health and engineering officials, she inspected sanitation works in 17th ward including Dasari Matam, Palani Theater area on Tuesday.

The Commissioner stated that numerous complaints have been received regarding the repair of borewells and the potential for disease from drinking water from unused ones. She instructed officials to take necessary action to repair borewells and ensure they are functional.

The commissioner directed officials to concentrate on sanitation and to raise awareness among residents, ensuring they deliver their household waste, segregated into dry and wet, to health staff every day.

ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Mahesh, ACP Balaji, RO Ravi, Fire Officer Srinath Reddy, Surveyor Koteswar Rao were present.