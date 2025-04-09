Live
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
- NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase
- Chikungunya, dengue on the rise in Bengaluru
Take all measures to avoid water scarcity in city: Commissioner
Take required steps to avoid water scarcity in the city in summer, Corporation Commissioner N Mourya instructed the officials concerned.
Tirupati: Take required steps to avoid water scarcity in the city in summer, Corporation Commissioner N Mourya instructed the officials concerned.
Along with health and engineering officials, she inspected sanitation works in 17th ward including Dasari Matam, Palani Theater area on Tuesday.
The Commissioner stated that numerous complaints have been received regarding the repair of borewells and the potential for disease from drinking water from unused ones. She instructed officials to take necessary action to repair borewells and ensure they are functional.
The commissioner directed officials to concentrate on sanitation and to raise awareness among residents, ensuring they deliver their household waste, segregated into dry and wet, to health staff every day.
ME Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Mahesh, ACP Balaji, RO Ravi, Fire Officer Srinath Reddy, Surveyor Koteswar Rao were present.