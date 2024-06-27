Take measures to check seasonal diseases, Minister tells officials

Vizianagaram : Minister for MSME sector and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas instructed the district medical and health officials to prepare an action plan to check the seasonal diseases like malaria or viral fevers.

He asked the officials to coordinate with the other departments and take immediate action if any emergency like situation emerges.

On Wednesday he held a review meeting with the district officials. He stressed the need for the de-silting of drains frequently to avoid accumulation of silt and growth of mosquitoes. Fogging and other mosquito eradication steps should be carried out.

Water resources also should be well maintained and through supervision is needed to avoid water contamination.

Awareness programmes should be conducted in colonies and people should be involved in these programmes.

District medical officer Dr S V Bhaskara Rao explained that 444 dengue cases and 439 malaria cases were reported in the previous year and this year 69 dengue and 289 malaria cases have been reported so far.

Later, Collector B R Ambedkar in another review meeting with the agriculture staff members, asked them to be prepared to support the farmers during the kharif season and make available seeds of different crops for the farmers.

He has instructed the agri staff to undertake field visits 5 days in a week to interact with the farmers in villages.

K Annapurna, district agriculture officer, said that around 80 per cent of the seed distribution was completed so far and they sent an indent for another 5,000 quintals of paddy seeds for the district.

She said the transplantation of paddy has been delayed in the district due to the scanty rainfall.