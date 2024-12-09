Take measures to complete Jhanjavati project

Parvathipuram: Uttarandhra Cheruvula Parirakshana Samithi has decided to intensify its fight for the completion of the Jhanjavati reservoir project which has been kept incomplete for the past five decades.

On Sunday, the Samithi organised a meeting headed by founder president Marisarla Malathi Krishna Murthy at Parvathipuram and decided to continue their efforts till the completion of the project, which is aimed to provide irrigation water to Parvathipuram, Komarada and Garugubilli mandals

Members of the Samithi said that both Andhra and Odisha have the NDA governments and now it’s easy to sort out the dispute related to the project.

Malathi Krishna Murthy said that they would float Jhanjavati Sadhana Samithi to exert pressure on the government for the completion of the project.

Campaign in this regard would also be taken up on social media.

“We will even visit Odisha and explain the issue to the MLAs, leaders and officers there and appeal to them to clear the decks and complete the project. The project has been ignored for the last 50 years,” he said.

Samithi district president V Dali Naidu, Ch Bhaskara Rao, M Pakeer Naidu and others have attended the programme.