Take part in sports to stay healthy, revenue staff told

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has asked the revenue employees to participate in the Sports and Games as such initiative will help them to maintain better health and mental condition.

The Collector was speaking at the valedictory function of the 10th 3-day Revenue Sports and Cultural Meet organised at Anam Chenchu Subba Reddy Stadium in the city here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector has said that employees working in the revenue department face several health issues as they have heavy workload.

The Collector said that taking part in sports and practising Yoga would help the employees overcome stress and keep themselves fit. On the occasion, the Collector appreciated the Revenue Employees Association (REA) for organising Sports and Cultural Meets for the last 10 years.

AP Revenue Association (APRA) State president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu has said that it has been proposed to organiae State-level Sports and Cultural Meet very soon. The APRA state president who participated as special guest in the programme said that the State government has also positively responded to the proposal. Some budget is being allocated in this regard.

He said AP government sent back the Telangana State revenue department employees to their native places immediately after the 2024 elections.

Ealier Land Administration Principal Secretary who visited the Nellore district presented the medals for winners and runners-up in the event.

DRO Husain Saheb and others were present.