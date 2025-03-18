Take steps to protect people from intense heat

Nellore: In the wake of Nellore district registering high mercury levels about 42 to 44 degrees Celsius, the administration took steps to save people from getting affected by sun stroke.

As part of this effort, district Collector O Anand held a meeting with the officials of District Water Management Agency, engineering, ani-mal husbandry, medical & health, RWS, fire and other departments here on Monday.

Collector Anand directed the officials to ensure that the house construction workers will stop working in the afternoon since as high mercury levels are being registered for past one week. He also told them to set up Kiosks at busy centres in urban areas as thousands of people come to cities and towns on various works. Also, he ordered to establish separate wards at all government hospitals to provide treatment to people affected by sun stroke.

The Collector directed animal husbandry officials to construct tempo-rary structures for saving animals from intense heat conditions. He also ordered the officials to create awareness among farmers and farm labour so that they will not attend farm works in afternoon times.

RWS SE Venkata Ramanana, DRO Udaya Baskar Rao and others were present.