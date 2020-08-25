Take steps to reduce Covid deaths at Nellore : Minister Anil Kumar Yadav tells officials

Nellore: Water resources minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav directed the officials to take steps for reducing Covid deaths in the district. Addressing a review meeting with the officials on Monday, he said that he had received complaints from people about shortage of beds in the Covid hospitals and care centres and suggested the officials to coordinate with each other for resolving such issues. He asked the senior officials to check infra and other facilities at the Government General Hospital.



The Minister said additional staff members of Narayana Hospitals will be deputed to GGH for serving the patients. He also asked the officials to resolve the shortage of nursing staff in the Narayana Hospitals. Joint Collector N Prabhakar Reddy said that the teams in the district were collecting 4,000-5,000 samples daily and the results are being sent through messages within 2-3 days. He added they had planned to provide results within 24 hours entering into a pact with a private operator.

He suggested to the private hospitals to upload the data of beds daily for the convenience of patients. He also said they are also planning to arrange special laboratories in Kavali and Gudur in association with private partnership.

Legislators M Chandrasekhar Reddy, R Pratap Kumar Reddy, V Vara Prasad Rao, and senior officials were present.