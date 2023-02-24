Take steps to resolve water woes in summer: Civic chief

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha has instructed the officials to take all necessary steps for supply of drinking water without any disruption across the city in the coming summer season.

The commissioner along with officials inspected the sanitation maintenance and door-to-door garbage collection works at 31st Division Summer Storage Tank Road in Chavatagunta and Vijayalakshmi Nagar on Thursday. She instructed the officials to take up desilting works in the drains and take steps to prevent the storage of sewage water to eradicate mosquitoes menace.

The Commissioner directed the officials and secretaries of ward sachivalayam offices to work towards the realisation of Swachh Nellore with special focus on maintaining cleanliness across the city. As part of mosquito control measures, Haritha suggested that oil balls should be dropped in all drains and fogging works should be carried out regularly.

The commissioner exhorted the people to ensure that wet and dry garbage be separated and kept in the garbage bins provided by the civic body so that recycling process of waste goes on smoothly. She directed the officials to remove silt from the drains for smooth passage of drainage water.

The commissioner then visited the summer storage tank and inspected the functioning of drinking water supply. Health Officer Dr Venkata Ramana, officials from the engineering department Sampath Kumar, Sanjay, Seshagiri Rao, secretaries and other staff members were present.