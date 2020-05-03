Take steps to transport migrant labourers, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy tells officials at Tirupati

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy have directed the officials to focus on sending migrant labourers and others who were stranded in the district due to lockdown to their places. Addressing the third district Covid-19 task force meeting at SVU senate hall on Saturday, they said that such stranded people naturally look anxiously for going back to their places.



Even if the necessary permissions are not received from their respective districts, the district officials are instructed to take a decision and bear the expenditure to send the people back to their places. The ministers spoke to DGP Gowtham Sawang over phone from and asked him to speed up the process.

The district may move to orange zone by May 13 from the present red zone if no fresh cases are registered, the ministers said. Later speaking to the media, they said that steps will be taken to procure tomatoes from the mandals in view of the lockdown by paying support price.

District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta said that, with the reporting of more number of cases, Srikalahasti town has been placed under containment zone. Out of 80 positive cases, there would be 42 active cases with the discharge of 11 on Saturday and two will be discharged on Sunday. He said that there are 2,300 people in the district who have to be sent to their places. Joint Collector Markandeyulu said that 96 percent ration distribution has been completed.

SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma stated that they are creating awareness on plasma therapy to all patients at the time of discharge. Covid – 19 district special officer RP Sisodia, RTC Regional Manager T Changal Reddy, Railway Station Director S Naga Ramana Sarma, Ruia hospital Superintendent Dr Bharati, DRDA PD Murali, Chittoor and Tirupati Urban SPs Senthil Kumar and A Ramesh Reddy, Commissioner PS Girisha and DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah participated.