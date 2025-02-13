Take strict crime control measures, SP directs cops

Nandyal : District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana conducted a crime review meeting at the district police office in Bommalasatram on Wednesday, focusing on crime control measures in Nandyal sub-division. During the meeting, he reviewed pending cases, law enforcement activities, and strategies for ensuring justice and public safety.

SP Adhiraj Singh Rana emphasised the need for effective crime control measures and directed police officials to ensure that pending cases are resolved efficiently. He reviewed case files, assessed the progress of investigations, and instructed officers to expedite resolution of uninvestigated (UI) cases by filing charge sheets within the stipulated time.

He stressed the importance of ensuring convictions in grave cases, directing officers to conduct thorough crime scene investigations, collect strong evidence, and follow legal procedures meticulously to secure punishments for offenders.

Special attention was given to crimes against women and missing children. The SP instructed police officials to respond swiftly to such cases and use advanced technology to track missing children and reunite them with their families. Additionally, he advised conducting awareness programs in schools, colleges, and hostels to educate students on crime prevention.

SP Rana ordered strict monitoring of accused individuals in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases and suggested opening rowdy sheets for repeat offenders if necessary. He also instructed officials to increase surveillance on rowdy-sheeters and conduct awareness programs encouraging their reformation.

To reduce road accidents, officials were directed to implement safety measures such as warning boards, cat’s eye reflectors, and road border markings. Public awareness campaigns on road safety were also recommended.

For crime prevention, the SP emphasised the need to strengthen visible policing, reorganise beat patrols, and install CCTV cameras in crime-prone areas to enhance surveillance. He directed police personnel to intensify enforcement actions, particularly against illegal transportation of ganja, liquor, and PDS rice, manufacturing and sale of country liquor, public drinking, drunk driving, and minor driving, vehicles without number plates, regular inspections and visible policing were recommended to prevent illegal activities.

SP Rana stressed the need for timely action on Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) petitions, instructing officers to resolve complaints promptly and report actions taken to the district office. He reiterated the importance of modern policing techniques, strict law enforcement, and community engagement to enhance public safety and maintain law and order in the district.

SDPO Mandava Javali Alphons, Additional SP (Admin) Yugandhar Babu, and other senior police officials attended the meeting.