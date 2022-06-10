Take up re-verification instead of re-valuation process: Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday demanded government to take up 're-verification' instead of re-valuation to ensure justice to students who failed in the recent SSC exams. He also urged the government for waiver of fee for 'reverification' and 'supplementary exams'. The Chief Minister and the education minister should release a White Paper on the current situation in the education department, he demanded.

Addressing an interaction with parents and students, TDP general secretary said the YSRCP regime should provide data of pass percentage in government schools to the public. He said a teacher at Bendapudi school worked hard to teach the American accent to rural students but Jagan Reddy took credit for that. Now, the CM was unwilling to take responsibility for the failure of 2 lakh students.

He asserted that the suicides of failed students should be considered as 'government murders'. The TDP would continue its fight till failed students get justice. The government should give compensation to the families of the deceased students, he added.

He pointed out that the YSRCP government was so irresponsible that it imposed power cuts during examinations.

It was not the class X students who failed but Jagan government has failed to improve the standards of the education system in the state. The pass percentage came down from 94.48 in the TDP regime in 2018 to just 67.26 under the YSRCP rule now.

TDP MLC termed it as atrocious that not a single student passed in over 71 government schools. He accused the ruling party of looting Rs 3,500 crore in the name of school children. Condemning the government's attitude, he said even the promise of mega DSC to fill teacher posts was not fulfilled. Not a single teaching post was created in the past three years. Very poor results were because of lack of committed teachers, he said.

He said that there were suspicions over the government's conspiracy behind large scale failure of Class X students.

The Jagan regime was trying to reduce the number of eligible students under Amma Vodi so that there would be less financial burden on it. The government was resorting to such ulterior methods due to lack of funds and inability to bring loans.