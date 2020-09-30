Taking good care of heart essential for a healthy life : Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan stressed the need for taking good care of heart, as it is a vital organ among other organs in the human body.

He said heart has to be taken care of properly as if it is neglected, it would lead to several complications. He said problems arise due to stress, change in lifestyle and intake of junk foods. There is dire need to educate people about the heart related issues.

Veera Pandiyan was speaking after participating as a chief guest at a function organised as part of the World Heart Day celebrations at the Government General Hospital here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that World Heart Day is celebrated across the globe on 29th of September every year. According to a study, 31 per cent of total deaths are occurring due to cardiovascular diseases (VCDs). To lead a healthy life one has to take care of his heart. Stress is one of the biggest reasons that could be said which affects the heart. Apart from stress, the other contributors to heart ailments are consuming junk foods, fat content foods and spicy roadside foods.

Veera Pandiyan said, "We must take care of the most important organ by exercising regularly besides eating nutritious food and getting adequate sleep. Even doing Yoga for an hour in addition to other exercises would be more beneficial to the heart."

Later, the Collector accompanied Medical College Principal Dr Chandra Sekhar, hospital Superintendent Narendranath Reddy and others and unveiled the statue of Padma Bhushan awardee Sripada Pinakapani at the hospital premises.