Tamil Nadu liquor flows in Andhra Pradesh border villages

Nellore: Lower prices, branded and quality products and enough stocks of liquor in Tamil Nadu are now the money-minting sources for the people who reside in mandals bordering Tamil Nadu.



Unemployed people who were retrenched by the local industries and economic zones are now eking out their livelihood in the region by getting liquor stocks from Tamil Nadu to the border villages of Andhra Pradesh. In fact, a majority of liquor shops in Sullurpet constituency were closed due to spread of coronavirus.

This made the tipplers disappointed and they started searching for alternative sources. They found a way-out by visiting the border villages in Tamil Nadu and consuming liquor there itself. But it has become a burdensome activity.

Some local people planned to cash in on the situation and started visiting Nochukuppam, close to Arambakkam in Tamil Nadu, and purchase liquor stocks and shift them to Sullurpet and other areas on two-wheelers for selling them at higher prices. Branded quality liquor in Tamil Nadu is low-priced. Rs. 130-140 per quarter bottle there and people sell the stocks here in AP villages at Rs 200 per bottle, based on the customer.

This has finally become a livelihood activity for many. It is now being said that it has become a regular trade with mafia getting involved in the activity. They started buying huge stocks of liquor in the Tamil Nadu and shift them to Whitehouse Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh in fishing boats.

They store them at some secret places and shift to the destinations after some time, based on demand.

Police noticed the situation and started conducting raids on the two-wheelers recently who carry liquor stocks from Tamil Nadu and seized them. But as far as the organised gangs are concerned, people say police had not been able to check their activities. These gangs supply liquor at door step of the consumers.

It is also made available in some beverage stalls, roadside hotels, and other places. People are ready to purchase quality and branded stocks of Tamil Nadu since local brands in AP are not attracting them said K Shanmugam from Sullurpet.

However, a police claims that they had started conducting raids on the liquor-carrying vehicles in Sullurpet town and other parts and were keeping a tab on the illegal transporters.