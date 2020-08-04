TANA mourns over the death of folk singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao

TANA (Telugu Association of North America) mourns the death of North Andhra folklorist and singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao (77). It said that Prasada Rao's sudden death was a fatal blow to the art world. They recalled that Vangapandu was the chief guest at the Tana World Literary Forum, which was opened on May 31 who entertained everyone by singing wonderful songs.

President Jayasekhar Thalluri and Tana World Literary Forum organizer Dr. Prasad expressed condolence to Vangapandu. Similarly, the Akkineni Foundation of America mourned the death of Prasada Rao. He was presented with the Folk Art Ratna Award in 2017 in Eluru, West Godavari District by Dr. Akkineni Foundation Founding President. Prasad said.

Vangapandu Prasada Rao (77) has passed away. He had been ill for the past few days and died at his residence in Pedabondapalli, Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram district on Tuesday morning. Founder of Jananatya Mandali in 1972, Vangapandu inspired the villagers as well as the tribals with his folk songs. Vangapandu became famous with the first song who goes out like " Em Pillado Eldamostava".