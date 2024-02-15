Live
- Allu Arjun off to Berlin for a special reason
- Gudivada Amarnath inaugurates AP MSME One Website
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hold meetings with two Godavari district leaders at Mangalagiri
- Apple Vision Pro Faces Backlash: Users Seek Refunds Despite High Praise
- AP govt. to honour Village volunteers from today, increases cash prizes
- Dept of Journalism and Mass Communication, OU, to host national-level short film festival
- Hyderabad: City police auctions 1,640 vehicles
- M.V.V. Satyanarayana lays foundation stones for various development projects in the 13th Ward
- Government's Mission is the Welfare of Farmers, Says AP Deputy CM Kottu
- Vijayawada: Battle-hardened duo gears up for fight in Jaggaiahpet
Just In
Taneti Vanitha congratulated Devarapalli team for getting second place in Aadudam Andhra
A team from Devarapalli, who achieved second place in the state in the Aadudam Andhra competition, received their trophy from the State Home and...
A team from Devarapalli, who achieved second place in the state in the Aadudam Andhra competition, received their trophy from the State Home and Disaster Management Minister, Dr. Taneti Vanitha. The competition was part of a program aimed at extracting rubies from the soil and took place at Devarapalli MPP Durga Rao's residence. The Devarapalli Mandal Devarapalli Secretariat One cricket team also won second prize at the state level in the Let's Play Andhra State Level Female Cricketers competition.
During the ceremony, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha congratulated the team members, including captain Kavitha, coach Muneeswara Rao, and secretary of Devarapalli One Secretariat, Nitta Ravi Kishore. He expressed that competitions like Aadudam Andhra are vital to uncover the hidden talent of rural youth and announced their intention to hold such competitions annually. Various local public representatives and leaders were present at the event.