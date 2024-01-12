Live
- Economic and social power for the people through guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah
- INDIA bloc will finalise seat sharing on time: Tejashwi Yadav
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opens up about her B-town entry
- ‘Hanu-Man’ to increase shows from tomorrow
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on small screens: Check out the digital and satellite partners of this Mahesh Babu starrer
- Sensex up more than 800 points led by IT stocks
- BJP forms 20 clusters for 80 LS seats in UP
- We will visit Ayodhya after 22 January and offer puja: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- MSP appoints committee for Khairatabad constituency
- Israel's war expenses in 2023 reached $6.59 bn
Just In
Tap connection to every house by Feb-end: Kakani
Inaugurates cement roads in Ramadasu Kandrika village
Venkatachalam (Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has inaugurated cement roads drains, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore, in Ramadasu Kandrika village of Venkatachalam mandal on Thursday.
Later addressing the gathering, he said that the government is committed for comprehensive development of rural areas by spending the funds in a big way.
Earlier people living in rural areas faced difficulty due to absence of infrastructure facilities like roads, drains, drinking water etc, during the time of TDP government, he said, adding that after YSRCP government emerged to power in 2019 elections, it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who allocated funds in a big way to provide infrastructure facilities in villages.
He said till date Rs 6.25 crore worth various developmental works were taken up in Ramadasu Kandrika village. Tap connection will be provided to every house in the village by ending of February 2024.
Stating that at present people in the village are temporarily securing water for agriculture operations through Kanupuru canal, the Minister said that it will be made permanent after discussing the issue with thje high officials very soon.
Minister Kakani alleged that previous TDP government had failed to waive off the loans of Self-Help Groups, but the YSRCP government has taken the responsibility of waiving the loans despite serious financial crises.
He appealed the people to extend their cooperation to the YSRCP government in the coming elections in the interest of continuing the developmental activities and welfare programmes in future also.
MPDO Mujibunnisa, M Sumathi and others were present.