Tap connection to every house by Feb-end: Kakani

Venkatachalam (Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has inaugurated cement roads drains, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore, in Ramadasu Kandrika village of Venkatachalam mandal on Thursday.

Later addressing the gathering, he said that the government is committed for comprehensive development of rural areas by spending the funds in a big way.

Earlier people living in rural areas faced difficulty due to absence of infrastructure facilities like roads, drains, drinking water etc, during the time of TDP government, he said, adding that after YSRCP government emerged to power in 2019 elections, it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who allocated funds in a big way to provide infrastructure facilities in villages.

He said till date Rs 6.25 crore worth various developmental works were taken up in Ramadasu Kandrika village. Tap connection will be provided to every house in the village by ending of February 2024.

Stating that at present people in the village are temporarily securing water for agriculture operations through Kanupuru canal, the Minister said that it will be made permanent after discussing the issue with thje high officials very soon.

Minister Kakani alleged that previous TDP government had failed to waive off the loans of Self-Help Groups, but the YSRCP government has taken the responsibility of waiving the loans despite serious financial crises.

He appealed the people to extend their cooperation to the YSRCP government in the coming elections in the interest of continuing the developmental activities and welfare programmes in future also.

MPDO Mujibunnisa, M Sumathi and others were present.