Tap connections: East Godavari secures 21st position in country

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the East Godavari district has completed 81 per cent of the targets and has secured 21st position in the country by sanctioning drinking water tap connections to every house. Similarly, the Swachh Villages Development Index has got a two-star rating in target achievement. She wants to make more progress to maintain the recognition that the district has got at the national level.

On Wednesday evening, Union Secretary of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) in Ministry of Jal Shakti, Vini Mahajan held a video conference from Amaravati with the Collectors of various districts across the country.

District Collector Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, RWS SE D Balashankaram, Dwama PD GS Ram Gopal and Divisional Panchayat Officer J Satyanarayana attended the video conference.

On this occasion, Vini Mahajan said, “We are ready to allocate necessary funds for the development work being carried out by Swatch Bharat Mission under drinking water supply and sanitation in rural areas.”

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that out of 3.56 lakh households in East Godavari district, so far 2.89 lakh households have been given tap connections. She said that the construction of Jagananna colonies on a large scale in the district is being undertaken and new proposals will be sent accordingly. Wet and dry waste collection and solid and liquid waste management systems will be set up and developed as a source of income.

She said that steps are being taken in that direction by adding creativity to innovative ideas with the participation of industries, voluntary organisations, and people. She said that door-to-door garbage collection is being done as part of maintaining cleanliness in the villages. She explained that soap pits, magic pits, and leach pits are being set up under liquid waste management.