Tarakarama Stadium to host IYD celebrations on June 21

Srikalahasti: Sri Venkateswara University’s Tarakarama Stadium is set to host the International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations on June 21 on a grand scale, with around 10,000 participants expected to attend the event. In preparation for the programme, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar conducted a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, joined by SP V Harshavardhan Raju and Joint Collector Shubham Bansal.

The review saw the participation of key officials including Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, Tirupati RDO Rammohan, Vice-Chancellors from various universities, and others who attended virtually.

During the meeting, the Collector instructed officials from various departments to make foolproof arrangements for the large-scale event. The Municipal Corporation was directed to ensure sanitation and drinking water facilities, while the Medical and Health Department was tasked with setting up health camps. The Police Department was asked to manage traffic efficiently and maintain law and order, ensuring no untoward incidents occur during the programme.

He also instructed university Vice-Chancellors to ensure the participation of students and staff from their respective institutions. He urged the Education Department to facilitate the attendance of school and college students. He emphasised that all participants should be present at the venue by 6 AM on the day of the event.

Ahead of the main programme, a mass yoga demonstration was organised at the iconic Gali Gopuram of the Srikalahasti temple on Wednesday, aimed at raising awareness about yoga among pilgrims and locals. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkateswar highlighted the importance of yoga, stating that it not only benefits the body but also enhances concentration and relieves mental stress.

Srikalahasti MLA B Sudhir Reddy also spoke about the significance of yoga, noting that in the present stressful lifestyle, yoga has become essential for physical and mental wellbeing. “To live a joyful and peaceful life, everyone should dedicate at least half an hour a day for themselves. It brings peace to the mind and soul,” he said.

The awareness event at Srikalahasti saw active participation from Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, BJP State Secretary Kola Anand, Regional Director of Tourism R Ramana Prasad, Devasthanam EO T Bapi Reddy, District Tourism Officer Janardhan Reddy, various department officials, mandal-level officers, women, and students.