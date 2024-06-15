Tarang FPO mela helps farmers widen their market

Tirupati: Farmers in one voice urged NABARD to organise Tarang FPO mela regularly as it would help them in widening marketing chances of their products and to get profits.

The three-day Tarang mela organised by NABARD in the city became a big success with farmers and public also visiting mela. Farmers from two Telugu speaking States and also from Chennai put up their stalls, providing a wide range of organic products at a cheaper rate.

Rajesh, a farmer from Bhadradri Kothagudem, exhibited organic vegetables and a new variety of Spine Guard (Budda Kakara) in his stall. He said that they are easy to grow and also good for health as it has medicinal values. Health practitioner Swetha exhibited her products of ayurvedic beauty products including skin and hair. She said that the mela is very useful for her as it provided good marketing for her products. "People like us can't afford running a shop in commercial areas for selling products. This mela helped me to get more customers and I can supply to them through online and could improve my business".