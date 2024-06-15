Live
- GHMC demolishes Ilegal constructions outside former AP CMs house in Hyderabad
- Prof Ramesh Babu appointed as NSU PRO
- Tarang FPO mela helps farmers widen their market
- Meta Halts AI Assistant in Europe Due to Regulatory Pushback
- YSRCP is equally poised with TDP in Parliament, says Jagan
- BSNL puts up surplus land, buildings for sale
- SRM-AP’s skill development programme attracts Japanese MNCs
- AP technician selected for ICG to study vector-borne diseases
- Father's Day 2024: Quotes, Themes, and History
- Efforts on to make Tiger Reserve plastic-free
Just In
Tarang FPO mela helps farmers widen their market
Farmers in one voice urged NABARD to organise Tarang FPO mela regularly as it would help them in widening marketing chances of their products and to get profits.
Tirupati: Farmers in one voice urged NABARD to organise Tarang FPO mela regularly as it would help them in widening marketing chances of their products and to get profits.
The three-day Tarang mela organised by NABARD in the city became a big success with farmers and public also visiting mela. Farmers from two Telugu speaking States and also from Chennai put up their stalls, providing a wide range of organic products at a cheaper rate.
Rajesh, a farmer from Bhadradri Kothagudem, exhibited organic vegetables and a new variety of Spine Guard (Budda Kakara) in his stall. He said that they are easy to grow and also good for health as it has medicinal values. Health practitioner Swetha exhibited her products of ayurvedic beauty products including skin and hair. She said that the mela is very useful for her as it provided good marketing for her products. "People like us can't afford running a shop in commercial areas for selling products. This mela helped me to get more customers and I can supply to them through online and could improve my business".