Targeted oppression of Brahmins under TDP regime

Tadepalli (Guntur): Former MLA Malladi Vishnu has strongly condemned the rising incidents of targeted oppression against Brahmin community under the TDP-led coalition government. He said the government is treating Brahmins as weak and expendable, and the demolition of the historic Satavahana College in Vijayawada stands as a shocking example of this systematic marginalization.

In a statement on Saturday, he questioned the role of the police during the demolition. “When the college was being razed, what were the police doing? Why didn’t they intervene to protect public property?” he asked.

He further pointed out that vital student certificates were buried under the rubble while the administration remained a silent spectator.He exposed that a TDP MLC was involved in the kidnapping of a college representative in connection with this case, yet the government took no action. “All of this is part of a conspiracy to illegally grab the five-acre land belonging to the college,” he said.