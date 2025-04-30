Task Force deployed to tackle elephant threat

Tirupati: Amid rising incidents of crop destruction and fatal elephant attacks in the erstwhile Chittoor district, Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed forest officials to stay on high alert and act swiftly.

Responding to his orders, a special task force led by Tirupati DFO P Vivek was formed. This follows recent tragedies, including a farmer’s death in Chinnagottigallu and crop loss in Ganugapenta, Pakala mandal.

In a teleconference with senior officials, Pawan Kalyan stressed the need to protect both humans and elephants. He urged steps to prevent herds from entering villages and to reinforce forest-boundary measures.

Highlighting the role of technology, the Deputy CM ordered use of modern tools and elephant trackers to monitor movements along known corridors. He also asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to make the task force operational immediately. The team includes DFOs of Chittoor and Tirupati, Pileru flying squads, sub-DFOs from Tirupati, and FROs from Bhakarapeta, Panapakkam, Chittoor East and West. Ten trained elephant trackers are also part of the group. Their roles have been formally assigned.

On Monday night, the team detected elephant movement in Bhakarapeta forest and warned farmers near Chintakunta in Yerravaripalem mandal. During the operation, a 72-year-old man fell into a well. His cries, aided by a barking dog, led to a successful rescue by forest staff. At a meeting on Tuesday evening, Pawan Kalyan praised the task force’s swift response and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting farmers and wildlife in high-risk areas.