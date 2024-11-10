Tata Group is set to build a beach resort

Vizianagaram : In a significant step towards the development of Vizianagaram, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL owned by the Tata Group is planning to establish a beach resort and a star hotel in the district.

Delegates from the company recently toured the area and met Collector BR Ambedkar, expressing their interest in this initiative and requesting suitable land allocation in Bhogapuram, which is near the new Greenfield International Airport.

The Tata Group aims to construct a star hotel and resort to attract tourists and air passengers. Associate Vice President of IHCL Rohan Ranade, along with four other company representatives, visited several locations in the district, including the Bhogapuram seacoast, Tatipudi Reservoir, and the new airport area, to assess potential sites for the new hotel or resort. They conveyed their eagerness to contribute to the hospitality sector in the district. During their meeting with the collector, they outlined their plans and proposals.

Collector acknowledged that Vizianagaram possesses excellent tourist opportunities along its seacoast and reservoir areas, and assured that the government would support the Tata Group in establishing a hotel or resort in the region.