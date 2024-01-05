Tax payers’ hub plans to create awareness on I-T, taxpayer services

Visakhapatnam: A tax payers’ hub will be facilitated for three days, starting from Saturday. Announcing this at a conference held here on Thursday, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Rajiv Kumar Singh said the hub will remain open from 4 pm to 8 pm on Saturday, while it will be opened from 10 am to 8 pm on subsequent days.

It will be set up near GVMC Aqua Sports Complex at RK Beach. “Initiated under the direction of Directorate of Income Tax (Public Relations, Publication and Publicity), Central Board of Direct Taxes, Ministry of Finance, the hub aims at showcasing the department’s initiatives for tax payers’ services, voluntary compliances and strengthen the presence of department in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” Rajiv Kumar Singh informed.

An information kiosk, a grievance registering kiosk plus an educational kiosk form a part of the hub, providing information related to the latest developments in law and procedure that are more relevant and significant to individual taxpayers. Board games, separate children’s coroner for various activities would be arranged.

With an objective to build public awareness, the event also includes street play, quiz for children, magic shows, VR games, painting competitions, etc., The focus is also on promoting awareness related to income tax, taxpayer services and tax compliance.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has organised Tax Payers’ Hub in seven cities in the country. Additional Commissioner of Income Tax Vana Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax I Madhusudana Rao, income tax officer M Nagaraju among others were present.