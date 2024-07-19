Live
TCS hiring event held at MBU
The largest hiring event in South India by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took place at Mohan Babu University (MBU), Tirupati on July 16 and 17. A total of 1,800 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regions took part in the hiring process.
A team of 175 panellists visited MBU to conduct the interviews. Chancellor Dr Manchu Mohan Babu and Pro Chancellor Vishnu Manchu conveyed their best wishes to the job aspirants. Vice-Chancellor Dr Naga Raja Rama Rao, Registrar Dr Saradhi and Vice-President - Campus Placements Dr K Delhi Babu thanked the TCS Team for selecting the MBU as the nodal centre for campus placements. Executive Director Vinay Maheswari, Finance Director Ravi Shekar and others were present.