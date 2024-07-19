  • Menu
TCS hiring event held at MBU
MBU Chancellor M Mohan Babu with TCS officials and placements vice-president Dr K Delhi Babu in Tirupati

The largest hiring event in South India by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took place at Mohan Babu University (MBU), Tirupati on July 16 and 17. A total of 1,800 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regions took part in the hiring process.

A team of 175 panellists visited MBU to conduct the interviews. Chancellor Dr Manchu Mohan Babu and Pro Chancellor Vishnu Manchu conveyed their best wishes to the job aspirants. Vice-Chancellor Dr Naga Raja Rama Rao, Registrar Dr Saradhi and Vice-President - Campus Placements Dr K Delhi Babu thanked the TCS Team for selecting the MBU as the nodal centre for campus placements. Executive Director Vinay Maheswari, Finance Director Ravi Shekar and others were present.

