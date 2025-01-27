TCS is all set to commence its operation in 90 days in Vizag

Live
Just In
In the next 90 days, TCS will commence its operation in Visakhapatnam, said IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
Visakhapatnam : In the next 90 days, TCS will commence its operation in Visakhapatnam, said IT Minister Nara Lokesh.
After attending the court hearing in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the IT Minister informed that infrastructure is being developed for TCS to set up its shop here. “Although it would take two to three years for getting a permanent structure for the TCS, the state government is aiming to provide 5 lakh jobs to professionals in the IT sector in Visakhapatnam in five years,” Lokesh expressed confidence.
Responding to the former YSRCP Tourism Minister’s recent comments, Lokesh said that RK Roja does not know the difference between Davos and Zurich. “When I visited Zurich, I only responded to a person who queried about the red book. But I did not speak about the red book in Davos. I have no clue why the YSRCP leaders are so scared of the red book,” he wondered.
Recalling his recent trip to Davos, Lokesh admitted that it’s difficult to convince the investors to invest in Andhra Pradesh. “But considering the future generations, I have made an effort to visit various international companies and requested them to invest in AP. Soon, people of Visakhapatnam, North Andhra will receive good news,” he assured.