TCS to set up IT facility in Vizag

Vijayawada : Setting a new milestone in IT sector in Andhra Pradesh, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has finalised setting up of an IT facility in Visakhapatnam that will provide employment to 10,000 persons.

The discussions in this regard were concluded during the visit of Minister for IT, Communications and HRD Nara Lokesh to the Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Coming on the heels of the recent decision taken by HCL to invest in Vizag, this new facility of TCS marks a key milestone in the development of Visakhapatnam as an IT and hi-tech hub in India.

Coming in quick succession to the recent big announcements by the Lulu group, Brookfield, Oberoi and Suzlon energy, this investment by the Tata Group also signifies Andhra Pradesh’s re-emergence as a preferred investment destination in India.

Expressing happiness over the Tata Group coming forward to set up IT centre in Visakhapatnam, Minister Lokesh said, “I am happy to announce the development of a IT facility by the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd that will house 10,000 employees. We are committed to offering best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by our motto of ‘speed of doing business’. This investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make AP as India’s No. 1 State to do business.”