TD party senior leader brutally hacked to death

Pathikonda (Kurnool district) : Telugu Desam Party senior leader and ex-Sarpanch Srinivasulu (48) was brutally hacked to death on Wednesday early hours. The incident took place at Hosur village in Pathikonda constituency of Kurnool district.

According to information, Srinivasulu has gone to attend nature call. Some unidentified persons attacked Srinivasulu with deadly weapons after sprinkling chilly powder in his eyes. In the brutal attack Srinivasulu breathed his last on the spot. After the attack the assailants fled the scene.

The deceased Srinivasulu has strived a lot for the party win at the recent general election. It is not known whether it is a murder of faction or personal grudge. More details are yet to be revealed by the police personnel.

The body has been shifted to Pathikonda general hospital for conducting postmortem. Police picket has been set up in the village to ensure no untoward incidents take place as tense situations are prevailing in the village